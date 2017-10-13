Two arrested after man stabbed in Hastings

A man was stabbed in Hastings last night (Thursday, October 12).
Police were called to a report of a disturbance in Priory Road shortly after 10pm.
Officers attended and discovered a 23-year-old man from London had been stabbed in the arm.
Police said he was taken to hospital for treatment.
A 20-year-old man, of an unknown address, was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit robbery and conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.
A 39-year-old man from St Leonards was arrested on suspicion of obstructing an officer in the execution of their duty.
Both remain in custody at this stage and enquiries are ongoing.
