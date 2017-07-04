Trio of teens turn heads by making hair sacrifice for a disabled child

Most teenage girls could not imagine losing their crowning glory but a trio from Hastings are set to lose their luscious locks to raise funds for a local youngster who has the life shortening condition Ataxia Telangiectasia.

Sisters Alice and Bibi Dindar and their friend Lilly Cooper plan to have their heads shaved for charity this weekend to raise funds for a charity which helps disabled children like little Winston Pemberton-Powell of Hastings.

The headshave takes place at the Royal Standard pub, East Beach, in Hastings Old Town on Saturday July 8 at 2pm and the girls are urging local people to come along and support their efforts.

Ataxia Telangiectasia (A-T) is a genetic disease which causes severe disability in children and leads to early death for those diagnosed with the condition.

The A-T Society helps families living with A-T by providing practical and emotional support, national clinics and funding medical research towards a cure for the condition. Winston is four years old and lives with his parents and baby sister in the town.

Redhead Lilly Cooper (18) said “Our friends and family have all been great and really supportive. I don’t think they are surprised at my decision to do it, but for Alice and Bibi to shear off their massive manes…. maybe one or two people might think they are crazy!” She continued “Young women are expected to live up to beauty standards set by the media. Being able to defy convention at the same time as making a real difference is massively liberating for us all”.

For 14 year old brunette Bibi making the sacrifice for the A-T Society, the charity which makes such a huge difference to Winston and his family, defined her decision to go ahead with the shave. “It just feels like the right time” she said. “No one knows if they carry the gene which causes A-T until they have a child with the condition. Any one of us could be in Win’s parents’ situation one day. The action we are taking now is a step towards treatments and a cure”.

William Davis, of the A-T Society commented, “We are in total admiration for their determination.”

You can support Alice, Bibi and Lilly at the Royal Standard on Saturday, or Text ATGIVE to 70500 to make a donation of £5 towards their fundraising achievement.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.