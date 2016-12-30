Tributes paid to well-loved and talented jazz musician

Warm tributes have been paid to a popular jazz musician who died this week.

Pete Burden passed away in the early hours of Tuesday (December 27) in hospital.

Pete Burden. Photo by Tony Frost. SUS-161230-160954001

The saxophonist was the leader of Jazz Organisation, with a weekly residence at the JD Bar and the Brass Monkey in Hastings.

Friend and photographer Tony Frost said: “He was an excellent saxophonist and a wonderful personality. More or less every musician in Hastings and beyond will know his name, he performed at various venues in Hastings and the South East for many years and had countless friends and admirers.

“Pete was unique, dedicated to his music. Besides his superb musicianship, wit and warmth, he inspired and helped countless other musicians young and old and one result was an ever-changing array of guest soloists at the JD Bar – and a string of wonderful and very memorable nights. He will be sorely missed by many.”

Many fellow musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to Pete.

Pete Burden (far right). Photo by Tony Frost. SUS-161230-160920001

Well-known jazz singer and Hastings resident Liane Carroll wrote: “Am so very sad to hear that Hastings institution and jazz legend Pete Burden passed away this morning.

“He was a beautiful friend and enormous influence to both Roger and myself. A wonderful player, very witty and generous man. He shall be missed by many. Love and peace.”

Tony MacDonnell posted a tribute on Facebook which said: “Sad to learn that my friend Pete Burden passed away this morning.

“I have been playing with Pete almost every week for the past five years and he was one of the first musicians I got to know when I moved to St Leonards 14 years ago.

Pete Burden. Photo by Tony Frost. SUS-161230-160931001

“He was a local legend and a world class musician and he inspired generations of musicians and continued to encourage young jazz players.

“He was witty, intellectual and mischievous and I shall miss him greatly.”

• If you wish to add your personal tributes to Pete, please email hastings.observer@jpress.co.uk.