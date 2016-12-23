Tree farm helps out the hospice at Christmas

Littledown Christmas Tree Farm have supported St Michael’s Hospice for over 10 years and donated over 150 Christmas Trees for their annual Lights of Love services held in locations across Hastings and Rother.

Perdita Chamberlain, from the hospice, said: “The Lights of Love Service’s offer an opportunity to make a tangible act of remembrance for loved ones no longer with us in the form of dedicating a star or heart on a Christmas tree. The kind donation makes this possible and allowed the Hospice to have trees in nine locations this year, reaching out to our wider community. We are very grateful for their kind support, the trees are so beautiful”

In addition, the farm generously donated four more trees, which are festively decorated in the Hospice for patients, relatives, volunteers and staff to enjoy. To find out more about supporting contact Darran Penfold on 01424 456387 or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com.

