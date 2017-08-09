Treasure Hunt results in pot of gold for Macmillan

The annual Old Town Carnival Treasure Hunt saw teams of colourful costumed characters racing around the pubs of the Old Town looking for clues and answering questions while collecting for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The event was run by The Lord Nelson pub. landlord Jack Doyle said: “This year we raised £912.85 in just a few hours, in spite of problems with a licence for street collection.

“It had more teams than the previous two years and was a great night and atmosphere.”

Fancy dress themes for teams this year included gangsters and clowns as well as a great parody mocking Donald Trump’s attempts to build the ‘Mexican Wall’.

