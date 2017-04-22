UPDATE: Four-car collision results in 'minor' injuries

A collision in which an overturned car was struck by another vehicle on the A21 last night did not result in serious injury, according to police.

Fire crews cut open two of the cars to release four people trapped following the incident near Whatlington Corner at around 5.20pm, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

RTC, Whatlington A21. April 21. Photo by Dan Jessup

A police spokesperson said those involved sustained 'relatively minor' injuries, with one person taken to hospital in Hastings with a possible fracture.

The road was closed for two hours while emergency services attended, including three fire crews from Battle and Hastings.

Next of kin injuries are in hand , police have confirmed.

Photos from Dan Jessup identify a Nissan Micra, Fiat Punto, Citroen Xsara and a Landrover at the scene.

RTC, Whatlington A21. April 21. Photo by Dan Jessup

Witnesses are asked to contact police on 101 quoting Operation Ealdock.

