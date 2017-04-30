Two car collision by popular pub causes delays

A collision involving two cars by a popular pub has caused traffic delays.

Sussex Police were called to East Bourne Street by the Lord Nelson pub at just before 12pm following reports two cars had collided.

No-one was injured and no roads were closed, but there were traffic delays. Police remain at the scene to make sure drivers exchange insurance details and to ensure the road is cleared.

