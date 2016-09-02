St Leonards biker critical after crash

A St Leonards biker is in a critical condition after a crash with a car last night (Thursday, September 1).

Emergency services including the air ambulance were sent to the A259 near Hooe by the Lamb Inn at around 10.15pm.

The 51-year-old man was riding a chrome Triumph Thunderbird when it crashed with a blue Toyota Aygo driven by a 64-year-old Pevensey Bay woman.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews from Bexhill and Eastbourne released one person from the wreckage.

The biker suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton as a priority – his condition this morning was described as critical.

His pillion passenger, a 44-year-old woman, also from St Leonards, was taken to the same hospital suffering with fractured ribs and two broken fingers.

The driver of the car and her 78-year-old male passenger were taken to Conquest Hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Vegas.

