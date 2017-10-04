RMT cleaners to strike on Southeastern

The RMT has announced strike action by cleaners on Southeastern as part of their ‘fight for workplace justice’ over pay and working conditions, according to an RMT spokesman.

Members have been instructed to take strike action by not booking on for any shifts that commence between the hours of 8.30pm on Thursday, October 19, 2017, and 8.30pm on Friday, October 20, 2017.

The dispute is with subcontractor Wettons, who hold the cleaning contract on Southeastern.

RMT General Secretary, Mick Cash said: “Rail companies who are making a fortune out of Britain’s privatised railways think nothing of treating their cleaning staff like dirt.

“It is disgusting and the travelling public will know full well just what an essential service the cleaning team plays on Southeastern.

Southeastern and Wettons want to lock in low pay levels for cleaners and continue to refuse to upgrade working conditions to a humane and acceptable level.

“RMT will not allow Southeastern to wash their hands of this dispute and the issues at their core. They are in charge of the Wettons contract and they have the power to demand that they treat their workforce with dignity and respect.

“The union remains available for talks with both Wettons and Southeastern.”

A Southeastern spokesman added: “This is a matter for Wettons who operate the contract with Southeastern. We encourage both sides to get round the table and resolve the dispute.”