Hastings lifeboat launched ‘to aid vessel in difficulties’

Hastings RNLI launched its lifeboat Sealink Endeavour this morning from the beach, reportedly to come to the aid of a vessel in difficulties eight miles south of Hastings, an eye witness said.

The lifeboat launched at around 10.30am and is said to still be out at sea.

The lifeboat launching from the beach. Pictures by Justin Lyclett

Update: The inshore lifeboat launched at around 12pm, it is unclear if it is for the same incident.

Hastings RNLI has been contacted for information.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

The lifeboat launching from the beach. Pictures by Kevin Boorman

1) Make our website your # at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.