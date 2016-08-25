Cyclist seriously injured after St Leonards car crash

A St Leonards cyclist is still in a serious but not life-threatening condition after being involved in a car crash in the town last week.

A VW Golf saloon car and the green bicycle crashed in The Green, near Hollington Park Road, just before 8.30pm on Wednesday, August 17.

The 44-year-old man sustained serious leg and shoulder injuries and was taken to the Conquest Hospital.

He has since been transferred to the Royal Sussex County Hospital where he is in a serious though not life threatening condition.

The 20-year-old St Leonards woman driving the car was unhurt.

PC Mark Swift, of the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit at Polegate, said; “If you saw what happened we would like to hear from you.

“Please contact us via collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 1654 of 17/08.”

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-org.uk.

