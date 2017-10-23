COUNTY NEWS: ‘Distinctive’ £1.5m sports car involved in A27 crash

Police are appealing for witnesses who saw a rare and distinctive sports car being driven near Chichester on Saturday (October 21).

At 7.42am on the westbound A27 at Tangmere a sports car, a one-off Pagini Zonda (pictured) worth an estimated £1.5 million, collided with the central barrier causing significant damage, a spokesman said.

Police are looking for witnesses that saw this car on Saturday morning

PC Peter De Silvo said: “We believe the Pagini was travelling in convey with some other super sports car from Worthing to Chichester but no other car was at scene upon police arrival. Thankfully the driver of the Pagini was uninjured.

“We are appealing to anyone who saw this car driving on the A27, we are hoping someone would remember as it is so distinctive.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online quoting serial 300 of 21/10.