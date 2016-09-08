Transport mix-up angers Hailsham mum as son misses first day at Hastings school

The mother of a disabled boy is fuming after her son missed a whole day at school due to a mix-up with transport.

Six-year-old Ethan Brazier attends Torfield School in Hastings.

He was a pupil at the school’s Early Years Centre in Parker Road, Ore and was due to start year two on Tuesday (September 6) at the main site in Croft Road.

His mum, Charlotte, 26, said: “My son has severe complex needs due to his very rare chromosome disorder, 48 XXYY syndrome, meaning he has severe global developmental delay.

“On Monday (September 5) I got a phone call from a woman from children’s services at East Sussex County Council (ESCC) to tell me transport had not been authorised for my son to attend school due to them not receiving the correct paperwork. I asked what they were going to do about it and they said nothing until they received a new application which can take from anything up to 10 working days.

“I have also been constantly chasing for the past two weeks to find who my son’s new escort and driver for school was going to be.”

She said a number of frustrated parents found themselves in similar positions on Monday, ringing the county council’s children’s services.

Charlotte, who lives in Hailsham, said: “Transport came on Tuesday and collected Ethan to go to school. He is still sharing with another child going to a different site until he has his own driver.”

An ESCC spokesman said: “Our transport team wasn’t notified that some children at Torfield School would be moving to a different site for the start of the new school year. This meant that unfortunately school transport was not available for these children to attend school on Tuesday. As soon as we were made aware of this issue we made arrangements to ensure this problem would be resolved promptly. Transport was arranged to take the children to the new site on Wednesday and they will continue to receive this service as normal from now on.”

