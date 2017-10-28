Transplant charity benefits from firm’s community fund

Bexhill-based charity Look Beyond the Heart has received a boost from The Park Lane Group Community Giveaway, with a donation of £250 to help support the charity’s work.

Nicola Langlands was a heart and lung recipient in 1989 and set up the charity with the help of Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Hewlett before she sadly passed away in 2013.

The charity, which is focused on supporting the aftercare needs of transplant patients and their families, continues to build on everything Nicola achieved and is now run by her sister Jessica and parents Jim and Lyn Langlands.

Alfie Aftercare Bear also plays an important role. He was the subject of a children’s book written by Nicola which tells the story of Alfie’s experience following a transplant, and he travels with ventriloquist Steve to shows and concerts to help promote the charity.

Sue McGreevy, managing director of The Park Lane Group, said: “What an inspirational family and charity.

“This is an area that isn’t always in the public eye so we’re pleased and privileged to be able to help them with a donation from our Community Giveaway fund.”

A message from Nicola on the Look Beyond the Heart website says: “My name is Nicola Langlands and in 1976 I was born with half of a heart. At that time there was nothing the doctors could do for me. However, in 1989 when I was 13 years old I was rushed to Harefield Hospital where I was given the most wonderful gift by an amazing family who donated their son’s heart and lungs, That was 24 years ago now, and I can honestly say I have lived the most amazing fulfilled life so far. It hasn’t been easy, it’s been very challenging and it’s taught me a lot about myself and transplantation, and the need for transplant aftercare.”

The Park Lane Group Community Giveaway was established as part of the St Leonards company’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

For more details, visit www.parklanegroup.net/giveaway.