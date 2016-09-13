Training focus for MP’s Hastings careers fair

The MP’s sixth annual careers fair has been given a total overhaul this year with a new focus on training.

Amber Rudd’s Jobs and Apprenticeship Fair at Sussex Coast College offers people the chance to meet employers and network on Friday, September 23.

“Over the years these events have bought many people looking to find employment into contact with employers locally,” she said.

“However, to gain the skills necessary to find employment where they live, the correct training needs to be identified at the start.

“Together with the local Business in the Community – Healthy High Street Team, we have a new careers hub #letsgotowork and the college, Boots and M&S are running #interviewready sessions throughout the day.”

As well as training, there will be companies who are currently recruiting, so there will be something for everyone who is looking at their work situation and wants to make a change.

The fair will run from 10am to 3pm and is free to attend. For more information visit www.hastingsjobsfair.co.uk.

