Traditional May Day Crowning custom is kept alive

The Crowning of the May Queen brought a dazzling splash of colour to a grey Sunday afternoon.

The traditional event started with a procession through Alexandra Park to the Bandstand for music, Morris dancing and Maypole dancing.

Crowning of Hastings' May Queen 2017 (Cerys Rogers). Doris Jackson (right), danced at the crowning ceremony in 1942, 1943 and 1944. SUS-170805-074407001

Hannah’s Cat Morris led children in dancing the locally collected Hooe Ribbon Dance.

Cerys Rogers, whose family has links with the Pageant since the 1970’s, was crowned as May Queen by Hastings Mayor Judy Rogers. Cerys was presented with the traditional silver shilling for her services to the town.

The festival, which is organised by local chimney sweep Barry Jones, has also revived the almost forgotten custom, May Garlands, which used to see children taking out a Garland to welcome in the warmer days.

Bryony Leech set up a competition, with prizes, for children, families, schools and any group to “shew their Garland” and their were some colourful creations featured at Sunday’s event.

Crowning of Hastings' May Queen 2017 (Cerys Rogers). SUS-170805-080003001

Other attractions on the day included Holly Clamp’s Fiddle Choir, Roses Are Red, young folk dancers and a Punch and Judy Show.

Attending the event was 80 year old Doris Jackson who danced at the 1942, 43 and 44 May Queen crownings.

The organisers would like to thank Hastings Borough Council. sound engineer Ian Dobson, the Eat@ Cafe, Sussex Bunting, and Karen at Fantasy Face Painting.

Donations on the day went to the Alexandra Park Greenhouse Appeal.

Crowning of Hastings' May Queen 2017 (Cerys Rogers). The Fiddle Choir SUS-170805-075544001

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

Crowning of Hastings' May Queen 2017 (Cerys Rogers). SUS-170805-075435001

3 Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.

Crowning of Hastings' May Queen 2017 (Cerys Rogers). SUS-170805-075140001

Crowning of Hastings' May Queen 2017 (Cerys Rogers). May Queen, Cerys Rogers SUS-170805-074936001

Crowning of Hastings' May Queen 2017 (Cerys Rogers). "Roses Are Red" Young Folk Dancers SUS-170805-074331001

Crowning of Hastings' May Queen 2017 (Cerys Rogers). SUS-170805-074502001