Town set for a bumper Bank Holiday of live entertainment

This Friday marks the start of a huge series of Bank Holiday events that will be unfolding in Hastings over the weekend.

Forget Take That and The Spice Girls, Irish pop legends Boyzone will be reuniting on Hastings Pier on Friday, August 25 at 6pm to play as a celebration of their upcoming 25th anniversary, in 2018.

Boyzone SUS-170822-163318001

The group will be performing some of their biggest hits including No Matter What, Love Me For A Reason, Isn’t It A Wonder, and many more.

The concert comes shortly before a second musical extravaganza on the pier happening the following day.

Saturday, August 26 sees Britpop band Ocean Colour Scene belting some of their classics in the very same location. With a promise of performing Moseley Shoals in full, Ocean Colour Scene have organised a whole evening of fun. Joining them on the pier will be prominent Beatles tribute act, The Bootleg Beatles, and Joy Division’s own bass guitarist’s band, Peter Hook And The Light, plus the mention of some very special guests.

Gates open at 6pm and close at 10pm for Saturday’s gig. Adult tickets are still available for both the Friday and Saturday concerts with tickets for 11 to 15 year olds being charged at a discount price and under 10s entering for free as long as they are with an adult ticket holder.

Sunday, August 27 also welcomes Hastings’ very first Pride Festival, with the expectation of much more music, entertainment and various other festivities.

A musical feast gets underway at 12.15pm on The Oval in Bohemia Road, with live entertainment provided by artists including Alibi and Kid Kapichi, The Earl Grey Band featuring Kayleigh Ann & Joe, and MJ Parazino and the Liberty Choir.

The live music won’t start until after a show-stopping parade, which is due to set off at 11am from South Terrace and go up Queens Road to the town centre, where it will cross Havelock Road and pause outside Debenhams for some ‘surprise treats’.

The parade will then continue the celebrations down Robertson Street to the seafront, up Schwerte Way by the side of the White Rock Theatre, then into The Oval.

Headlining the festival stage at The Oval is pop band STOOSHE. Tribute band the DOORS alive, and Ritchie Campbell, will also perform.

Hastings Pride remains free but encourages donations so it can continue to run. Visit www.hastingspride.co.uk.