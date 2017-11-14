Town extends warm welcome to German friends for twinning visit

A wonderful weekend was had when friends from Hastings German twin town Schwerte made a recent weekend visit.

Reg Wood, from the Twinning Association, said: “On the Saturday afternoon they were given a lovely tour around the St. Leonards gardens area by the Burton St.Leonards society which they thoroughly enjoyed.

“Many of the locals also learnt some history that they weren’t aware of.

“In the evening there was a splendid group dinner at the Azur.

“As this was the 35th anniversary of the twinning, the Mayor Judy Rogers and the Deputy Mayor Nigel Sinden attended and the Mayor signed a charter in honour of the occasion.

“Entertainment was provided by the excellent 6T’s who got everyone up dancing together with an outstanding firework display provided by Renegade Pyrotechnics.

“On the Sunday our guests spent the day with their hosts with some going to church and others visiting local places of interest.

“The twinning group now look forward to next year’s visit to Schwerte in May.”

Hastings is also twinned with Dordrecht, in Holland, Bethune, in France, Oudenaarde, in Belgium and Hastings in Sierra Leone.

If anyone is interested in joining the twinning group please contact the Chairman Reg Wood by email, Hastingschwerte@live.com.

You can also find out more by visiting the Facebook page, Hastings and Schwerte friendship association or visit the Hastings association of twin towns (HATT) website at www.hatt.uk.org.