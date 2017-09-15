Toddler in hospital after St Leonards dog attack

A one-year-old girl was taken to hospital after she was attacked by a dog in St Leonards this week.

At around 2pm on Wednesday (September 13), police were called to a property in Barn Court in the Little Ridge area, after reports a dog had bitten the toddler.

Officers attended the scene and the circumstances of the incident remain under investigation, a police spokesman said.

Police say the young girl has been taken to St George’s Hospital in London for medical treatment.

The dog, which police say is believed to be a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, has been safely recovered and is being kept in a secure location.

Police say the owner of the dog and the child are known to each other.