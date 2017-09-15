Toddler in hospital after St Leonards dog attack

A one-year-old girl was taken to hospital after she was attacked by a dog in St Leonards this week.
At around 2pm on Wednesday (September 13), police were called to a property in Barn Court in the Little Ridge area, after reports a dog had bitten the toddler.
Officers attended the scene and the circumstances of the incident remain under investigation, a police spokesman said.
Police say the young girl has been taken to St George’s Hospital in London for medical treatment.
The dog, which police say is believed to be a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, has been safely recovered and is being kept in a secure location.
Police say the owner of the dog and the child are known to each other.
Almost Done!
Registering with Hastings and St. Leonards Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.