Tigers to drop in on Hastings Pier

A parachute display team from the Army will be literally dropping in on Hastings as part of this year’s Pirate Day festivities.

The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment’s Parachute display team, The Tigers, plan to drop from more than 10,000ft, landing on Hastings Pier.

Roget Crouch, the man behind the hugely successful Pirate Day celebrations, said: “These guys are the elite and I am very privileged to have them display on Hastings Pirate Day 2017 on July 16. “My thanks to Christopher Yates, Hastings Pier and, especially The Tigers.

“Hastings Pirate Day is renowned for the unexpected. This year is no exception.

“To get the Army here and talk them into landing on the pier is quite a coup and superb for the town.

“I met with Jo Stewart, from the pier who loved the idea. They are so forward-thinking at the pier and I have great respect for them for letting me organise this.”

The Tigers have performed at numerous events down the years in places as far afield as Berlin and Kosovo and at the opening of the birthday celebrations for Queen Margrethe ll of Denmark.

The skydive by The Tigers is not the only highlight at this year’s Pirate Day, as there are plans afoot to create the biggest pirate flag in the world.

In August 2010, Hastings smashed the then world record for the most number of pirates in one place, as 6,166 gathered on Pelham beach.

In June 2011, pirates from Penzance took Hastings’ crown, packing in 8,734 people dressed as privateers and sea dogs on its prom. But Hastings took back the world record in July 2012, when 14,231 pirates gathered on the beach.

Other attractions so far pencilled in for this year’s Pirate Day include Mermaid Cove in the Old Town, where people can dress up as mermaids.

Hastings Sinfonia will be playing classic seafaring tunes and music from Pirates of the Caribbean on the Stade Open Space, and there will be plenty of bands playing live pirate-themed music.

Sussex Concepts CIC has also teamed up with Roger to transform Warrior Square Gardens into Treasure Island for the day. Visitors can hunt for the captain’s treasure, eat, drink and be merry and listen to shanties from the crow’s nest, as well as explore the fair.

