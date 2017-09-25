Three brothers prepare to release first feature film

Three bothers from Hastings are preparing to release their first feature film next month.

Eadward, 34, David, 32, and George Stocks, 27, – who grew up in Downs Road, Hastings – spent three years working on Palace of Fun which is to be released on October 23.

The three men – who all have a background in film having studied it at Bexhill College – first came up with the idea of making the independent film in 2014.

David said: “We just sat down one day and decided to go for it.

“Balancing other life commitments, such as jobs, alongside the film made it difficult to get things done quickly.

“We filmed throughout the summers and when we were unhappy with a scene, we would have to wait a year before we could put it right.

“As an independent film, there were also times when we had to wait until we had enough money to film certain scenes.”

Set in Brighton, Palace of Fun is about a brother and sister whose relationship is interrupted by a drifter who meets the sister in a nightclub.

It was written by Eadward, produced by David and stars George as the younger brother.

David, who has lived in Greenwich for six years, quit his job as an estate agent to work with commercials and music videos four months ago.

His brothers both live in Peckham with Eadward preparing to study at Goldsmiths in south east London and George working part-time at a bar while continuing his dream to become an actor.

David added: “We all grew up together in Hastings, went to Bexhill College and then left the family home when we set off for university.

“Our dad lives in Brighton now, and so did Eadward until about six months ago, so that gave us the perfect location for our film.

“Neither of my parents had much interest in film but, as three former film students, all three of us share the same interest.”

Once all the scenes were shot, the three brothers set about finding a distributor to help promote the film.

TLA Releasing – an American distributor – picked it up and decided to give the three men their big break.

David said: “TLA’s other films are all to do with the LGBT community so I guess they saw something similar in our film which is based around relationships.” Palace of Fun is available to pre-order from Amazon before release on October 23.