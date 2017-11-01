Thousands support Hallowe’en display for stillbirth charity

A father of three said he was ‘totally overwhelmed’ by the support he received for his charitable Hallowe’en display.

Chris Fountain erected the display for the stillbirth and neonatal charity SANDS on Tuesday evening at his house in Blackman Avenue, St Leonards.

Chris Fountain's Hallowe'en display

Thousands of people stopped by to take part in games, buy cakes and sweets and leave generous donations to help the Hastings and East Sussex SANDS provide a new maternity bereavement suite at Conquest Hospital.

Chris said: “I am very tired but it was such a fantastic evening.

“I would say the number of visitors was in the thousands and there were queues of people waiting to play the games. Some people even travelled from as far as Eastbourne for the evening.

“It was quite emotional because you never know how successful these things will be but the community was just fantastic.”

Three collection buckets have been handed to the Hastings and East Sussex SANDS who said they were ‘extremely grateful’ for Chris’ support. Chris added: “They have been on the phone to thank me but I want to thank them for making me aware of the charity. “There were so many people who said they hadn’t heard of SANDS so this wasn’t just about raising money but also raising awareness.

“I want to thank everyone for their support. Without it, I would not have been able to do this. “We are now planning to go even bigger and better next year for SANDS.”

If you would like to make a donation to help the Hastings and East Sussex SANDS refurbish the maternity bereavement suite at Conquest Hospital, you can do so via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hastings-and-east-sussex-sands1.