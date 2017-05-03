Thora is still feeling ‘pretty good’ at 105 years young ...

A Bexhill resident who recently celebrated a spectacular 105 year birthday says she still feels ‘pretty good’.

Thora Buglass, who tuned 105 on April 20 is a resident at St Nectans Residential Care Home, Bexhill.

Thora was born in Bristol on April 20, 1912 - a leap year and a huge year for news. King George V was on the throne. Herbert Henry Asquith was Prime Minister. The women’s Suffragette movement was gaining momentum. The ‘unsinkable’ ocean liner ‘Titanic’ sank after hitting an iceberg on its maiden voyage.

Earlier in the year there was a national coal strike. Steam trains, horse and carts, bicycles and walking were the main forms of transport.

Later in the year The First Balkan War began.

The main style of women’s clothing was tunics over long underskirts, curved-heel shoe and broad-brimmed hats.

Thora had one younger sister and went to school in Clifton. Thora worked as a secretary then ran the business single handed during the war. Her hobbies included playing hockey and cricket, and, in later years, she enjoyed watching cricket.

Thora was married to her husband Howard for 50 years and they had one daughter Fay.

Thora has been living in Bexhill for the last 35 years and has lived at St Nectans since January 2009. Sue Salim, manager at St Nectans says Thora received many cards - including her fifth from Her Majesty The Queen. “Staff and residents enjoyed celebrating Thora’s birthday with her including a large chocolate cake, “ she said.

Thora says she doesn’t really know the answer to her longevity, adding: “The best part of my life was having my daughter. I still feel pretty good at 105.”