Thieves target motor repairs and garages in Hastings

Motor businesses and garages in Hastings have been targeted by burglars stealing tools, diagnostic equipment and car parts recently, police said.

Police are urging owners of such premises to pay particular attention to security and asking the general public to report any suspicious activity in or around such sites.

Sergeant Vikkie Ambrose, of the Hastings Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We’ve seen a recent rise in overnight breaks and would ask anyone suspecting criminal activity to call police on 999 without delay.

“If they have other information, in particular knowledge of where stolen property might be, they should email details to 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk.

“Alternatively, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, [visit] www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone 101.”

Crime prevention advice is available by visiting www.sussex.police.uk/advice/protect-your-home-and-belongings/burglary.

