There is such a thing as a free tea as St Michael’s celebrates 30 years

Local charity St Michael’s Hospice opened its doors to its first ‘Celebratory Tea’ last Sunday (April 23), one of many events held mark the charity’s 30th anniversary.

Throughout Spring, St Michael’s Hospice will be holding a number of free Celebratory Teas in their catchment area, Kate Wellesley, Community Fundraiser at the hospice says the events are a way of marking their 30th anniversary, and to thank all their supporters for their ongoing support and dedication to the charity, adding. “St Michael’s Hospice would like to thank the Big Lottery Fund for enabling us to run these wonderful teas for free.

“The first Celebratory Tea saw 100 people through the doors to help us celebrate, with sandwiches, cakes, a cream tea, and live music.

“We would like to thank everyone who came along to help us celebrate on Sunday.

“The atmosphere was amazing and it was lovely for us to be able to give something back to our loyal supporters.

“Our Celebratory Teas are completely free, with huge thanks to the Big Lottery Fund. We still have a number of Celebratory Teas taking place in Robertsbridge, Sedlescombe, Stonegate, Rye and Bexhill on Sea and would love to see you there, to thank you for 30 years of support, and to join in our anniversary celebrations.”

Spaces are limited, so booking early is recommended to avoid disappointment at www.stmichaelshospice.com/teas or if you have any questions contact the Hospice Fundraising Team on 01424 456369 or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com