The Voice is on the hunt for new Hastings talent

The Voice is coming to town next month.

The show is on the lookout for singing talent for The Voice 2018.

It will be at Whistle Trago in George Street on Tuesday, May 9 from 8.30pm.

The Voice UK is open to solos and duos, and all musical styles are welcome.

To enter The Voice UK participants need to be 16 years old on or before October 1.

The venue policy is that under 18s are permitted if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

For more information on how to enter go to www.itv.com/thevoiceuk.

