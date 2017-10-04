The pick of the bunch exhibit at Autumn Show

The Sedlescombe and District Garden Society held their annual Autumn Show in the Village Hall on Saturday, September 23.

The society’s secretary, Brenda Page, says the doors opened at 2pm on a truly colourful sight. “As well as the delightful display of dahlias and other late summer flowers, there was a good display of Floral Art and the Tomato and Chilli Fiesta, all ably supported by lots of vegetables and fruit, handicraft of all sorts, photographs and some tempting baked goodies,” she said.

“We were pleased to see more Floral Art this time especially as three of the entrants were men, one of them a winner.

“Members had cooked a number of dishes using chillies grown for the event and many of the visitors were game to give all them a try, along with the vast array of different tomatoes kindly supplied by Friary Gardeners.

“All in all it was a fun day with many compliments from the large amount of visitors.”

The Sedlescombe and District Garden Society describes itself as a forward looking society and is keen to encourage new members.

Many of the events, which include illustrated talks by both local and national speakers, take place at Sedlescombe Village Hall, Church Hill between the Village Centre and St John the Baptist Parish Church, Church Hill, Sedlescombe.

For further information visit: http://www.sedlescombegardensociety.org.uk