The 1066 Cycling Festival is a wheelie spoketacular event!

The 1066 Cycling Festival, a two day event celebrating cycling, was held last weekend (June 17 and 18) and has been hailed as ‘a fantastic success’.

Now in its second year, drew hundreds of people to the local area to either take part or just enjoy the wide range of displays.

1066 Cycling Festival, Bexhill. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-170619-065131001

Organised by Hastings Borough Council’s Active Hastings team with support from Active Rother at Rother District Council, the event took place in Hastings and Bexhill and showcased a range of spectacular cycling events, demonstrations and family fun activities.

Hastings Borough Council’s lead member for leisure Cllr Andy Batsford, who attended the festival, says it was a fantastic family event. “There was so much to see and do,” he said.

“The displays by the Savage Skills Stunt team were amazing, and the bike powered smoothies with Sustrans were brilliant.

“Thanks must go Stade Saturdays and Coasters for funding La Dinamo Funky Bike Band who paraded along the seafront and performed on the Stade Open Space. Thanks too to Hastings Lions Club for funding Rollapauza in Hastings where you could battle it out on static bikes at speeds in excess of 50 miles an hour.

1066 Cycling Festival, Bexhill. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-170619-065107001

“The 50 mile bike ride took place around some of the best of 1066 Country in the Handsome Bicycles Historic Half Hundred and the Bottle Alley Bike Bomb, next to the Pier, went well too with many taking part.

“Our thanks must go to everyone involved in organising the event and of course everyone who joined in. It was great to have so much on offer.”

