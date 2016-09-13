Tesco community project will see fresh grocery donated to charities

Tesco and FareShare have joined up with local community groups for an exciting new scheme which will see unsold food become meals for vulnerable people.

Groups that have signed up to the scheme include Xtrax young people’s centre, Netherfield Pre School, Doms Food Mission Hub, Anchor Homes, The Royal Voluntary Service and Education Futures Trust.

FareShare is a charity fighting hunger and its underlying causes by providing food to more than 2,200 local charities and community projects across the UK, including homeless shelters, children’s breakfast clubs, women’s refuge centres and luncheon clubs for the older people, helping to feed 194,650 people every week.

As part of its ongoing pledge to cut food waste, Tesco’s Community Food Connection programme with FareShare supports charities and community groups, linking them to Tesco stores via an innovative app that allows store teams to alert them to surplus unsold food items available at the end of each day.

The unsold food is free and includes fresh produce, such as fruit, vegetables and bakery products. Chilled products like meat, dairy and ready meals are also offered.

There have been 350,000 meals donated to people in need via Community Food Connection to date, following a successful pilot in 14 stores last year.

The launch has seen more than 1,000 charities sign up to the scheme so far.

Rachel Finn, Head of Community Food Programmes, at Tesco said: “No food that can be eaten should go to waste. We’re really excited to start working on this initiative to ensure that any unsold food we have is made use of.

“We are looking forward to forging strong links with local charities and community groups and to use this initiative to support their efforts to help vulnerable people in our community.”

Any charities or community groups in Hastings using food to support people that would like to access the scheme,should register their interest by visiting www.fareshare.org.uk/fareshare-foodcloud.

FoodCloud is a social enterprise that connects businesses with charities.

