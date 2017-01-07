Teen wins award for geocache trail

A teenager has won an award for a ‘geocache’ series he organised in Hastings.

Harri Boorman, 13, from Old London Road, said: “Geocaching is hi-tech, real life treasure hunting.

SUS-161229-162701001

“We use GPS to track down the ‘geocaches’, which can be from very small to quite large objects, and which are hidden all around the world.

“I hid a series of caches in Hastings with my older brother Owain, which we called Hastings Hill Hike, and it has just been voted the best series cache trail of 2016.

“I was given the award by the ‘League of Extraordinary Cachers’ at their end of year event in Merstham, Surrey, on Sunday, December 11.

“I had enjoyed showing the geocachers my trail when they visited Hastings in October - they’d come from all over southern England.

“I was very pleased to win the award.

“I really enjoy geocaching, and have my own geocaching channel on YouTube which gets hundreds of hits, and has more than 70 subscribers.”

Visit www.gogeocaching.com for more information.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.