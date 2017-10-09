Team takes on the Coast to Coast challenge to help Friendship Link

After raising over £4,500 running the Marathon des Sables in the Sahara last year, Sierra leone Friendship Link patron and fundraiser Dain Jensen and his friends set off on Friday 6 October on their latest adventure in support of the charity to walk Coast to Coast.

Before setting off for his latest extreme challenge Dain said: “Every year I try to complete some relatively difficult challenge to raise money for one of our chosen charities.

“This year it’s the coast to coast walk from St Bees in the west to Robin Hood’s Bay in the east, 192 miles in 8 days, so nearly a marathon every day.

“We are raising money once again for the Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link, after another terrible time for the people of Sierra Leone recently.”

By the end of day two Dain and his team mates, Seth East, Ross Garnett and Sam North, had faced mist and rain as they battle on to complete the Coast to Coast walk in eight days rather than the 14 days most people take.

Updating us on the walk so far Dain said “I am not surprised people can take 14 days to complete the challenge. It it’s really quite hard, navigation was proving tricky in the mist and rain but we’ve managed not to get lost so far.”

Day one saw the team set off from St Bees and face two big climbs on their way to Honister for a well-earned rest after walking 27 miles.

Day two saw them facing mist and rain as they took on two more challenging giant climbs across the Lake District to Patterdale completing another 18 miles, leaving six days and 111 miles to go.

Richard Homewood, Chairman of the Friendship Link said: “The Link would like to express its gratitude to Dain and his team for their commitment and dedication to fundraising on behalf of the Link.

“We would also like to thank all of those who have sponsored him on this occasion and in the past. Every penny of the money raised reaches the people of Hastings, Sierra Leone and we have been pleased to be able to help those affected by the recent mudslides in the area.

“Your generous donations can make a real difference to people’s lives.”

It’s not too late to Sponsor Dain and his team. If you would like to sponsor their efforts and help Dain to beat his previous total please follow the link www.mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/dainjensen2.

Find out more about the Friendship Link and the work it is doing in Hastings, Sierra Leone at our website: www.Hastingshastings.org.uk/about/.