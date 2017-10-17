Teachers from Twin Town ‘greatly appreciate friendship between us’

Teachers from Hastings Twin Town in Sierra Leone arrived in the town on Hastings Day (October 14) to get a taste of life as a local teacher.

The seven teachers are spending a week working alongside teachers from The Baird Primary Academy, Guestling Bradshaw CE Primary, St Leonards CE Academy, St Mary Star of the Sea RC Primary and West St Leonards Academy.

Regular exchange visits have been taking place between Link schools in both countries since 2010.

This return visit helped to share skills and embed relationships in order to enhance the children’s understanding of our world in both countries.

Coordinator of the project, Roger Mitchell says the partnerships are proving highly valuable in helping children here and in Sierra Leone to understand more about the world they live in. “They gain insights into how cultures and lifestyles interact through history, climate and geography,” he said.

Letitia Huggins teaches at Jui Lower, near to Hastings town, Sierra Leone. She says she is keen to help her colleagues using the strategies learned and observed on the visit. “I am looking forward to developing some of the ideas we have shared when I return to my own school,” she said.

The teachers also had the opportunity to experience life and have some fun locally. Francis Mason, co-ordinator of the Sierra Leone link said: “I thank all the people in Hastings UK for their hospitality and desire to share with us in educating all our children. We appreciate greatly the friendships that have grown up between us.”