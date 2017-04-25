Tanzania is calling two Hastings’ ACE midwives to help those in need

Two Hastings midwives are appealing for help to raise funds to enable them to take their skills to those in need in Tanzania later in the year.

Second year student midwives, Amelia Hilsdon and Charlotte Hackett provide maternity care to the local community in Hastings and St Leonards and at the Conquest Hospital.

Amelia says they now have the opportunity to visit Tanzania, Africa for two weeks in October where they will provide midwifery care to the community in a city called Arusha. “Whilst in Arusha we will spend time at the city hospital where around thirty babies are born every day,” she said. “The visit is part of our third year module and is called Midwifery International Elective.”

Both friends are mature students and Amelia says the trip is a once in a lifetime opportunity. “We decided to go back into education in 2014 first undertaking an Access course at Ore Valley College. We continued on to University of Brighton to study midwifery and fell in love with this career choice after having our own children.

“We want to be able to give back to our community and to help other women and families at their most vulnerable time.

“It is an amazing job; we are privileged to be welcomed into so many people’s lives.

“The experience to be gained as a student midwife visiting a country like Tanzania is life changing.

“The trip provides an opportunity to help those in need in a developing country whilst also gaining new skills, learning about the Tanzanian culture and seeing how the hospital utilises the little resources they have available to them. “Furthermore we will return to Hastings with new skills and experiences to use in our ever growing multi-cultural community.” Adding: ”Our punch line is ACE which stands for Amelia Charlotte Elective.”

To help fund the trip Amelia and Charlotte are taking part in the 5k Brighton Color Obstacle Rush on May 6.

They have a GoFundMe page and a blog where they will document their experiences until after they return from their trip. Visit: https://www.gofundme.com/ace2017 or http://stmwtoafrica.blogspot.co.uk/