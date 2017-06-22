Talented composer is perfroming at the Stade

Award winning composer, Gwyneth Herbert performs at the Stade Open Space at 7.30pm on Saturday June 24.

Cllr Kim Forward said: “Following Liane Carroll, last week, his weekend’s concert by Gwyneth is going to be another highlight as she’s freshly returned to Hastings from a triumphant gig last Wednesday in Hanoi, Vietnam”.

“Gwyneth is a talented composer, lyricist, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and record producer. She has released six critically-acclaimed albums and toured the world, sharing stages with artists such as Boy George and Amy Winehouse.

“Stade Saturdays is a series of free performances run by Hastings Borough Council that takes place from June to October on the Stade Open Space, just next to the Jerwood Gallery in the Old Town.”