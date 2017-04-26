Take the ‘30 mile, 30 day’ challenge for St Michael’s

St Michael’s Hospice is appealing for local people to take the ‘30 Miles in 30 Days challenge’.

The event is launched as part of St Michael’s 30th anniversary celebrations. Tracey Bull-Morritt, hospice community fundraiser says whether you enjoy walking, swimming, running or something more unusual like pogoing, this is a perfect challenge. “It’s a fantastic way to support the hospice whilst getting fit and healthy and suitable for all ages and fitness levels,” she said. “Choose whether to complete the 30 miles in one day, or take it a day at a time.”

A certificate and special edition 30th anniversary medal will be given to those who complete the challenge. Registration £15. More details: www.stmichaelshospice.com/events, or email fundraising@ stmichaelshospice.com, call 01424 457985.

