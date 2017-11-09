Sussex scenes painted by local Rotarian for calendar

Local Rotarian and artist Raouf Oderuth has provided 12 scenic paintings for Bexhill Rotary Club’s 2018 calendar.

Sales of the calendar will help raise money for good causes.

Derek Batey, from Bexhill Rotary, explained: “We are trying to raise lots of money for our international causes such as the eradication of polio worldwide and emergency Shelterboxes for disasters in the world, as well as many more projects to help those in need.

The calendars will be on sale for £7.50 (plus £1.30 postage and packing) and people who buy one will be giving worthwhile support to Bexhill Rotary’s international efforts.

The oil paintings on the calendar feature Bexhill seafront, the Mermaid in Rye and the Firehills at Fairlight, as well as places further afield, inspired by Raouf’s travels.

Raouf is a self-taught painter who likes to support historical, literary and poetic work through his images.

Rotary is a global network, comprising of 1.2 million people who come together with the aim of making positive and lasting changes to communities both home and abroad. Their work helps to fight disease, provide clean water, sanitation and hygiene, as well as supporting education.

The calendar can be obtained from Bexhill Rotarian Roger Batey by mailing him at roger@rbcider.co.uk. It is also available from The Business Centre at 50/52 St. Leonards Road, Bexhill and at Bexhill Caring Community at 25 Sackville Road in Bexhill

For further information on Bexhill Rotary Club and its activities, visit www.bexhill.rotaryweb.org or see their Facebook page.