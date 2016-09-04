Sussex parents face school run stress

Almost three quarters of parents in Sussex and the south east say they feel stressed getting back into the school run routine, a recent study shows.

In a poll of more than 2,000 parents, commissioned by biscuit brand belVita, researchers found the average mum and dad spend almost two hours a day feeling stressed, with mornings in particular proving a minefield for parents.

Around 75 per cent of the parents surveryed agreed to feeling stressed while getting back into the school routine after the holidays, while nearly a third (33 per cent) said the school run is amongst the most stressful things about parenthood.

Nearly a third (31 per cent) said they often forget to pack an important school item and a fifth (20 per cent) drop the children off late for school.

Dr Linda Papadopoulos, who has been working with belVita to give advice to parents, said: “The stress and challenges of parenting can feel overwhelming - especially when we feel under pressure to get a lot done in a short space of time- morning can be especially challenging and it’s key to develop a positive, convenient routine in the morning as it sets the rhythm for the day.

"When it’s ‘back to school time’, trying to get everything done and leaving the house on time is at its most pressurised so developing strategies that you give you and your family a sense of control is really important.

“Parents don’t need to panic! There are ways we can relieve the morning madness, simple strategies like connecting with kids in the morning so they're more co-operative or preparing things from the night before can make a big difference to the morning mood of a family unit. Small changes and combining some short term quick wins and convenient cheats will pay off in the long term.”

