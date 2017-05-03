Sussex Day will celebrate all that’s positive about our fabulous county

Preparations for the annual Sussex Day celebrations are on track to ensure a day of community appreciation, fun and entertainment for all ages.

The event will be held on Sussex Day, which this year falls on Friday June 16, at Beauport Golf Club and grounds, St Leonards. One of the East Sussex Ambassadors responsible for organising the event, Brett McLean says it recognises an historic day. “Sussex Day is an important day of celebrations held on the birthday of St Richard the Patron Saint of Sussex,” he said. “The aim is to showcase all that’s positive about Sussex. It allows the opportunity to engage and link community organisations, businesses, entertainment and charities together helping to celebrate the achievements of these organisations that serve our county.”

Sussex Day events include, trade show, craft fair, inflatables, barbeque, variety performance, live bands, cream teas, reptile and birds of prey handling, a display of classic cars and military vehicle, Veterans Association Flag Parade, drumming groups and an awards ceremony celebrating everything that’s positive about Sussex.

Special guests include Queen of Gogglebox Sandra Martin, Linda Lambert from Storage Hunters UK, ‘X ‘Factor’s Chico Slimani (famous for his Chico Time pop song) and the father and son duo from Britain’s Got Talent John and Brandon Pohlhammer. Entry is free.

Further information via the facebook page Sussex Day 1066 or email: lordbrettofhastings@aol.co.uk for bookings.

