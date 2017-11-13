Sussex Coast College Hastings evacuated

Sussex Coast College has been evacuated this afternoon (Monday, November 13) due to a chemical spillage.

Emergency services were called to the campus at Station Approach in the town centre just over an hour ago after receiving reports.

Police and firefighters cordoned off the area and evacuated scores of students and staff from the premises.

A spokesman for Sussex Coast College said: “Due to a chemical spillage the fire services and experts of such incidents were called to investigate and staff and students were asked to evacuate the building as a safety precaution.

“The college campus remains closed for today while further investigations are carried out.

“The college campus will re-open as normal tomorrow (Tuesday, November 14).