Sussex chocolatiers make giant chocolate Thomas the Tank Engine

Sussex craftsmen and women have made a 6ft-tall giant Thomas the Tank Engine to celebrate Easter bank holiday weekend.

The chocolate Thomas weighs a whopping 140kg and took 250 hours to build by three master chocolatiers from Brighton.

Everyone’s favourite cartoon engine has arrived today in King’s Cross Railway Station in time for the Easter break.

A total of 100kg of chocolate was used to create the masterpiece, which is equivalent to 50,000 chocolate buttons.

That includes 60kg milk chocolate, 30kg dark chocolate, 10kg white chocolate and 25kg cocoa butter.

Chocolate craftsperson, Jen Lindsey-Clark, of Plunge Productions, said, “To take Thomas from a little blue diecast engine to a large-scale chocolate structure has been an exciting challenge – to sculpt this much-loved iconic brand in chocolate has been one of the most fun projects we have been set.

“But the great thing about my job is that if it goes wrong, you can just melt it down and start again!”

Chocolate Thomas will be on display from Good Friday (April 14) until Easter Sunday (April 16) in the main concourse of Kings Cross station with the free Thomas & Friends inflatable Play Station experience arriving at the station on Easter Monday.