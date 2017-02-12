Sussex children’s hospice puts out call for charity cheerleaders

Sussex children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House is calling for volunteers to sign up as charity cheerleaders at this year’s Brighton Marathon.

The marathon, which takes place on April 9, is the biggest running event for the hospice, raising tens of thousands of pounds for its vital work supporting children with life-shortening illnesses from across Sussex and south east Hampshire.

Each year Chestnut Tree House recruits a huge team of volunteers to support runners a key pints along the challenging course.

Early volunteers this year include a eight-strong team from the Brighton-based recruitment firm Classic Consulting.

Denise Buchan, Classic Consulting managing director, said: “We had such a great time last year we couldn’t imagine not doing it again this year. Lots of our clients and candidates are taking part so we’ll definitely be crafting some homemade banners for them.

“We’re looking forward to screaming our lungs out and cheering at the tops of our voices in support of the runners. They train incredibly hard and put so much effort in, it’s inspiring. We want to make sure they make it to the finish line with a smile on their face!

“The people with coloured banners, high fives, motivational cheers and smiles are the ones who keep runners going. You may never have put a pair of running shoes on in your life - and may never plan to - but it’s so worthwhile supporting those that do,” she added.

“The energy in the air on race day is unlike anything else, it’s a privilege to be there and a truly humbling experience. And all for an amazing cause.”

The team will be kitted out with the charity’s branded t-shirts, bang sticks, maracas and cow bells so they can make as much noise as possible for Chestnut Tree House runners.

They can also hold collection buckets, with every penny collected going

towards the charity’s £3.5m annual costs.

For more information, or to sign up to the cheer squad, visit www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/brightonmarathon

