Sussex CCC star is staying put

Luke Wells has signed a contract extension which will keep the top-order batsman at Sussex CCC until at least the end of the 2019 season.

This follows a superb season for Wells during which he scored 1,292 runs in just 12 Specsavers County Championship appearances, making him the top scorer in Division Two and the second highest run-scorer in the competition as a whole behind Kumar Sangakkara of Surrey.

The 26-year-old scored four centuries during the 2017 campaign, including a career-best 258 against Durham at The 1st Central County Ground in May, and stood in as captain for Sussex’s final two matches of the season. Wells was also part of the Sussex 2nd XI side that won the ECB Second XI T20 competition in August.

Born in Eastbourne, Luke is a product of the Sussex youth system. Since making his first team debut in 2010, he has scored 6,489 first-class runs for the club in 107 appearances.

Speaking after signing his contract extension, Luke said: “I’m extremely pleased to have extended my time with Sussex. Sussex is my home club where I have grown up and I’m very proud to represent my home county.

“We have a lot of work to do over the next two years and beyond to get back to winning ways, but I’m confident we’re capable of doing so. I’m hoping to contribute as many wins as I can in that time and to continue leading from the front as a senior player.”

Sussex’s Director of Cricket, Keith Greenfield, added: “Luke has had an outstanding season for the club. It’s great that he has agreed to extend his contract, as he has turned himself into a key, senior player. It’s clear for everyone to see how much he has continued to improve as a player over the past 12 months. He goes from strength to strength."