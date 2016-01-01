Search
News

Survivor Tony completes a pier walk for heart charity

News
Watch out for wasps SUS-160509-144348001

WARNING: Swarms of “drunk, unemployed and angry” German wasps could hit Sussex

News 1
Red-footed booby. Photo courtesy of the East Sussex WRAS. SUS-160509-101603001

UPDATE: Rare bird is ‘touch and go’ after beach rescue, says RSPCA

Environment
News. Photo: Shutterstock SUS-150807-174906001

‘Don’t let debt drive you to suicide’ is the message from Hastings charity

News

COUNTY NEWS: Junior doctors’ strike called off

Health

Coastguard and lifeboat called to rescue dog over cliff edge

News

Chance to question Sussex’s PCC

Politics

Rare bird rescued after washing up on St Leonards beach

Environment
CTA
Hurst Green collision. Photo by Dan Jessup. SUS-160509-092153001

St Leonards man freed from car after Hurst Green collision

News 1
Battel Bonfire Boyes 10K. Photo by Sid Saunders.

Pictures: Battel Bonfire Boyes 10K

News

St Leonards biker critical after crash

Transport
Protestors from the Combe Haven Defenders at the Queensway Gateway road site SUS-150727-101630001

Air pollution concerns near controversial St Leonards road

Transport 4
Police news

Cyclist seriously injured after St Leonards car crash

Transport 1
Camber Sands emergency incident. Photo by Tracey Mills/SWNS.com

COUNTY NEWS UPDATE: Victims of Sussex sea tragedy ‘young adults from London’

News

Last crown court in West Sussex will close

Crime
Students warned

Sussex residents warned about two latest types of crime

Crime
Shana Grice

Sussex man charged in connection with Shana Grice murder

News
Police want to speak to these two men in connection to a robbery in Hastings. Photo by Sussex Police SUS-160209-124415001

Men wanted in connection to Hastings robbery

Crime 1

Top 10 things kids think you should have nailed before you turn 30

Offbeat 2
Latest news

Students warned over accommodation fraud

Education
Twins Katherine and Emily Broadhurst got 22 A* and A grades between them

GCSE results: Twin sisters share 22 top grades

Education 3

Air pollution concerns near controversial St Leonards road

Transport 4
SUS-160831-111148001

Business plan finalised for town centre scheme

Business
View towards Hastings Old Town from Hastings Pier. Hastings Seafront. SUS-160208-151414001

Researchers name Hastings as ‘worst place to earn a living in Britain’

Business 1

Chance to question Sussex’s PCC

Politics
Southern train

Third of Southern services to be cancelled during 48-hour strike

Politics
Southern train

Southern commuters launch bid for judicial review

Politics
Southern train SUS-150225-010356001

Southern co-owner reports £100m yearly profits

Politics 6

UPDATE: Rare bird is ‘touch and go’ after beach rescue, says RSPCA

Environment
Red-footed booby. Photo courtesy of the East Sussex WRAS. SUS-160509-101603001

Rare bird rescued after washing up on St Leonards beach

Environment
SUS-160413-180046001

Volunteers urgently needed to give beaches a clean sweep this autumn

News
An example of a private pumping station

Do you have a private pumping station on your property?

Environment 2

COUNTY NEWS: Junior doctors’ strike called off

Health
Product warning

Supermarket chocolate recalled over nut allergy risk

Health
NHS news

Organ donors change lives of 34 East Sussex patients

News
Junior doctors on the picket line earlier this year outside Chichester's St. Richard's Hospital

Junior doctors’ strike supported by Sussex MEP

Health
Cancer Research UK creates a school uniform shop to highlight the child obesity crisis. Photo: Adrian Brooks/Imagewise

Worrying obesity problem among primary school pupils revealed

Health