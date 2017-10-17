Support indie pop festival and help prevent suicide...

A one day charity indie pop festival is being held at The Hastings and St Leonards Angling Association, this Saturday, October 21, 1pm-12midnight.

The event is being held to raise money for Grass Roots Suicide Prevention, a charity based in Brighton, who provide services across East Sussex.

The festival is co-organised by Sarah Corrie and Amelia Fletcher. Sarah says when Amelia’s brother Mathew committed suicide in 1996, his death left a large and painful hole in the lives of the many people who knew and loved him. “Amelia and Mathew played together in seminal indie band Talulah Gosh and later in Heavenly,” she said. “Amelia has continued to play in various bands following Mathew’s death, most recently, Catenary Wires, with her partner Rob Pursey. They will be performing their beautifully melancholic songs of love and loss at the festival.”

The festival will bring together ten indie bands, both current and those of yesteryear, many with a local connection.

Along with Catenary Wires, bands playing at the festival are Spearmint, The Loves, The Popguns, Wouldbegoods, Pete Astor, The Metatrons, Deluxor, Mikey Collins and Go! Boadicea.

Sarah added: “East Sussex has one of the highest suicide rates in the country. Although it’s twenty one years since Mathew died, he is still missed. Amelia and I organised the festival both as way of remembering him and to raise money to help prevent the suicide of others.”

Tickets include a buffet supper (served between 6-7pm) and cost £22.50. Buy in advance at Wow & Flutter, Trinity St, Hastings, Music’s Not Dead, Bexhill or via eventbrite.com.