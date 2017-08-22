Supercars line up in Hastings for Hughie Pringle

A cavalcade of sports cars on display on Saturday (August 19) helped raise more than £2,000 in memory of a Hastings toddler.

The supercars parked in Canute Road, with hundreds of people coming out to support the event in aid of the Conquest Hospital’s MRI Scanner appeal.

Hughie on his bike

The event, called Hughie’s Supercar Saturday, was in honour of three-year-old Hughie Pringle, who died of a brain condition on August 18 last year.

Balloons were also released in his memory on Saturday.

The youngster loved cars, as well as climbing and swinging in Alexandra Park and up in the country park.

After the youngster died, a fundraising page was set up to raise money towards a play park in the toddler’s memory.

Almost £48,000 has been raised so far towards the appeal, with thousands raised within hours after the page went online.

Hughie’s dad, Richard, gave a moving speech to the crowd of people on Saturday, thanking everyone for their support.

He said: “It’s been a tough year for us since losing Hughie. But one key thing for us was to celebrate what he was all about. He was only with us for three years but in those three years he brought us a lifetime of memories and happiness.

“From the age of about 18 months Hughie was obsessed with cars.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all of the car drivers who came out on Saturday, helping us raise money for the MRI Scanner appeal.”

Speaking about the play park appeal, he said it had been a ‘struggle’ to find the land required to build a facility.

Richard said he was in the process of purchasing a campervan which will be specially adapted into a mobile play park.

He added: “It will go to car shows, fetes and festivals, raising money for children’s charities.

“It will be an ongoing legacy in Hughie’s memory, raising thousands and thousands of pounds for charity.”

To donate to the play park fund, visit www.gofundme.com.

