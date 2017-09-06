Summer Fayre brings everyone together

Hundreds of people of all ages supported the St Michael’s Hospice Grand Summer Fayre, including a surprise visit from Hastings and Rye MP, Amber Rudd.

The annual event, held in the hospice and grounds at Maze Hill, St Leonards, last Saturday (September 2) is organised by the Hastings and St Leonards Support Group and is one of the charity’s main fundraisers. The total amount raised will be announced next week.

The Fayre offered a variety of stalls including plants, homemade cakes, clothing, bric a brac, toys, jewellery, books, raffle and their ever popular bottle tombola.

The Wacky Band provided music in a marquee set up on the hospice grounds, the Tornados Twirlstars Hastings performed on the lawn and refreshments were served.

Karen Clarke, Chief Executive St Michael’s Hospice says all credit goes to the Hastings and St Leonards Support Group for hosting another superb event on behalf of the charity. “St Michael’s Hospice would like to say a very big thank you to the Hastings and St Leonards Support Group for putting on such a wonderful and very busy, Grand Summer Fayre,” she said. “It was a glorious morning and we’re so pleased that Amber was able to join us to share in the enjoyment. Thanks to everyone who came along.”

Home Secretary Amber Rudd joined in the fun of the Fayre, spending time looking around the stalls, talking to hospice volunteers and local residents and enjoying a cuppa. She says supporting such events is essential. “Events such as this one are incredibly important to the local community and its residents, as it brings everyone together for such a great cause,” she said.

“The amount of people that visited the event is testament to the importance of St Michael’s Hospice to St Leonards, Hastings and the surrounding area. I look forward to visiting the hospice again in the future.”

The Hastings and St Leonards Support Group are a dedicated group of volunteers who organise monthly events in aid of the Hospice. Anyone who would like to be part of the team or for more information on upcoming events, call the Hospice Fundraising team on 01424 456371 or email: fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com

Visit the website at: www.stmichaelshospice.org.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.