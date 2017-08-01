Summer camp for 6th Hastings Scout Troop Fantastic week outdoors in the fresh air...

The 6th Hastings Scout troop enjoyed a 7 day trip to Thornthwaite Scout Camp near Harrogate.

The scout’s annual summer camp gave the youngsters the opportunity to enjoy a wide range of activities including trout fishing, along with visits to York Dungeon (pictured), the Railway Museum, the Forbidden Corner in Layburn, Lightwater Valley Theme Park, the Royal Armouries, Leeds, the Science and Media Museum, Bradford all topped off with a trip to the IMAX cinema to see the summer blockbuster film Dunkirk.

Scout leader Gavin Strachan says it was a fun-packed trip: “The scouts had a fantastic week outdoors in the fresh air.”

For information on joining a local scout troop, visit: www.hastingsscouts.org