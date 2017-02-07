Suggestions for Hastings Heritage and Art Trail

Suggestions are being sought for the 2017 Hastings Heritage and Art Trail.

Hastings-born artist Maxine Beuret will photograph each location. These photographs will be exhibited at each place in specially designed display cabinets alongside historical information, relevant artefacts from Hastings Museum collection and new pictures taken by trail users.

An interactive mobile website will allow users to plan their own route and display one-minute videos that depict each location.

Places included so far:

• Pelham Roundabout Fountain

• The Ghost Train, Flamingo Park

• The West Hill Lift

Maxine is looking for suggestions of places to include in the trail. The only criteria is that the place hasn’t largely changed for at least 25 years.

Email Maxine at info@hastingstrail.co.uk with ideas. For more information, see http://hastingsheritagetrail.co.uk.

