Stricken kayaker rescued by Hastings RNLI

Volunteer crews from Hastings RNLI were called out to assist kayakers in the sea who ran into difficulties this afternoon (Thursday, September 1).

The inshore lifeboat was on scene approximately four miles south of Galley Hill, where the crew picked up a kayaker before he was cared for by paramedics.

He had become exhausted after falling out of his vessel and was unable to get back in, Hastings RNLI said on Twitter.

The crew then recovered the kayak and escorted a second kayaker ashore.

