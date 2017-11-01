Street Pastors tee-off to boost charity’s funds

Hastings Street Pastors held a successful Golf Day at Sedlescombe Golf Club despite wintry wet weather, raising £1,600.

Seventeen intrepid golfers teed-off undaunted by the gathering storm. Playing in eight pairs and a single player the handicapped stableford type scoring system made for a gripping competition.

Prizes for best dressed golfer went to Reverend Paul McMichael, nearest the pin was won by John Lyttle and Peter Maynard and the Elim Church Reverend just outdrove local golfer Ron Lamb for longest drive at the 18th.

Overall winners were Father and son, Simon and Peter Maynard with 42 points.

Three teams came tied for 2nd place on 35 points.

A sumptuous fayre was served up at the Trophy Presentation Luncheon in the Clubhouse. All agreed it was a great day and a 2nd Annual Golf Day fixed up for the same first Saturday in October next year - October 6, 2018.

Hastings Street Pastors congratulate all who took part and the Sponsors who stepped up to ensure £1,600 was raised for the charity’s Funds.

To support Street Pastors financially contact coordinator Martin West on 07964 167870, email: hastings@streetpastors.org.uk or visit: https://streetpastors.org